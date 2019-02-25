ZTE’s first 5G phone is the Axon 10 Pro 5G

At MWC 2019, 5G phones are starting to make their first real-life appearances, and ZTE is the latest company to throw its hat in the ring with the announcement of the Axon 10 Pro 5G, set to release later this year in China and Europe.

No price or release date, of course

Next-gen network aside, the Axon 10 Pro 5G looks like a fairly nice upgrade to last year’s Axon 9 Pro: the iPhone X-sized notch is getting shrunk down to a smaller teardrop one, the fingerprint sensor has been moved from the back to an in-display sensor, and the dual cameras have been upgraded to a triple-camera system (featuring both wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lenses in addition to the main shooter).

ZTE hasn’t fully announced the specs for the Axon 10 Pro 5G, but we do know that it will feature a Snapdragon 855 processor as well as Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem. A report cited by 9to5Google claims that it’ll feature a 6.47-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Like most of the 5G phones announced at CES, there’s no word as to price or release date just yet, outside of that vague “first half of 2019” window, but CNET says that ZTE is already working with eight international carriers on 5G support for whenever it does release.

The company also announced the ZTE Blade V10 and cheaper Blade V10 Vita, upgraded versions of last year’s Blade V9 and Blade V9 Vita phones.

The Blade V10 is set to offer an octa-core 2.1GHz processor, 6.3-inch 2280 x 1080 display (also with a teardrop notch), and a headlining 32-megapixel front-facing camera that’s meant for selfies. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 3,200mAh battery, Android Pie, and comes with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. No price has been announced yet, but it’ll be out in China and Europe in March, followed by a Latin America launch in April.

ZTE didn’t offer a ton of detail on the V10 Vita, but an earlier leak from XDA Developers reveals that it’ll feature an eight-core 1.6GHz processor and a 1520 x 720 display. It’ll still ship with Android Pie, though, which is nice to see on a budget phone.