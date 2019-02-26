Google Home speakers are apparently getting Apple Music support

Apple Music is coming to Google Home, according to Google’s own iOS app for managing its smart speakers. A MacRumors reader first noticed that the Google Home app now lists Apple Music as a service that can be integrated, although the ability is currently non-functional.

This wouldn’t be too much of a surprise, given that Apple Music came to Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo devices late last year. Apple also announced at last month’s CES that it would be building AirPlay and iTunes support into a wide range of TVs to be released in 2019.

Here’s how Apple Music appears in the Google Home app:

Services are an increasingly important part of Apple’s business, and with Apple Music already available on Android, it makes sense for the company to bring it to as wide a variety of speakers as possible. Not everyone wants a HomePod or an Apple TV.