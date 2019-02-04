Anker undercuts Apple with new USB-C to Lightning cable

Apple has only just started sanctioning official third-party USB-C to Lightning cables under its MFi program, and this one might have the best reason to exist yet. Anker has announced the PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable, which at $15.99 is cheaper than Apple’s $19 official equivalent. The three-foot-long white cable also comes with a lifetime warranty.

Quite a few MFi USB-C to Lightning cables have been announced since CES, but the offerings so far from companies like Belkin, Griffin, and even Anker itself have focused on things like braiding and durability, which has caused them to be priced at over $20. Price is one of the main reasons people go to companies like Anker in the first place, so anything that lowers the ceiling for products from trusted brands is good news.

Anker is taking orders for the PowerLine II now, and the cable should start shipping at the end of the month. It comes with a lifetime warranty, which may not see particularly lengthy use if Apple ends up switching to USB-C on the iPhone.