Fine, here’s a $100 Lightning to Ethernet dongle for iPads

The Belkin Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector dongle — a long, but descriptive name — gives Lightning iPads an Ethernet connection and a Lightning power port. The Ethernet port supports connections up to 480 Mbps, and can deliver 12W of power. This dongle might be handy if you’re using an older iPad, but given that the new iPad Pro has a USB-C port, the support comes at a strange time in Apple’s port strategy. But then, it’s been a strange time in Apple’s port strategy for several years now.

Belkin says you’ll want the Belkin Connect app to keep things updated and compatible, but the dongle should work with any iOS device 10.3.3 or later. It’s unclear whether you need the app for the dongle to function. The Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector dongle is MFi-certified, or Made For iPhone, and costs $99.99.