Latest leaks confirm cheaper and smaller Samsung Galaxy S10e variant

It’s been rumored for a while now that Samsung will add a third Galaxy S10 model to its lineup alongside the standard S10 and super-sized S10 Plus. The latest batch of leaks confirmed both the design and the name for the cheaper and smaller Galaxy S10e, via Slashleaks.

While the overall design of the S10e has already been thoroughly leaked by the ever-reliable Winfuture in a slew of press pictures, the latest leak has confirmed the final missing piece of the puzzle: the S10e’s name. (Previous rumors speculated that it might be called the S10 Lite.)

The S10e is expected to be significantly smaller than its siblings, with a 5.8-inch display instead of the 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch screens on the S10 and S10 Plus, respectively. Like the regular S10, it’ll have a single front-facing hole-punch camera, although it’ll be limited to just two rear cameras instead of the triple-lens system that’s rumored for the S10 and S10 Plus. The S10e is also expected to have slightly larger bezels on the side, lacking the sloped sides that the S8, S9, and, presumably, the standard S10 will have.

Those cuts come at the advantage of a cheaper price point, but we’ll have to wait for more news from Samsung to know exactly how cheap. That could help Samsung offset the rising price of its flagship line with a more wallet-friendly alternative, similar to what Apple is trying with the iPhone XR.

We shouldn’t have to wait long to find out more: Samsung is expected to announce the S10e (along with the other S10 models) at its Unpacked event on February 20th.