The Moto G7 lineup offers bigger screens and smaller bezels on a budget

The Moto G series of phones has long offered some of the best value of any smartphone, with the design, battery life, and screens of phones twice their cost, and this year’s (throughly leaked) G7 lineup is no exception, with Motorola cutting away the bezels and offering even bigger displays and batteries to give even more bang for your buck.

Motorola is releasing three versions of the G7 this year: the G7, the G7 Power, and the G7 Play (a fourth, more powerful G7 Plus model will also be released internationally, but we didn’t get the chance to try that out).

Of those three, the $299 G7 (not to be confused with LG’s G7 ThinQ) is the top-of-the-line model, with a 6.2-inch Gorilla Glass display that features a 2270 x 1080 resolution and a more subtle teardrop notch. The G7 also has more RAM (4GB), and more internal storage (64GB) than its siblings, along with a dual-camera setup on the back that offers a 12-megapixel main lens along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor for a better portrait mode experience (the other G7 phones will have a software-based portrait mode instead). The G7 also supports Motorola’s 15W TurboPower charging spec, which promises nine hours of battery life from a 15-minute charge.

The next phone in the lineup, the $249 G7 Power, may not offer the same level of premium upgrades as the G7, but it does offer an intriguing feature that its pricier counterpart doesn’t: a massive 5,000mAh battery that Motorola promises should last for up to three days, besting the 3,000mAh battery in the G7 by a considerable amount (it also supports Motorola’s TurboPower charging). The G7 Power also features a 6.2-inch display, but at a lower 1520 x 720 resolution and with a larger notch, and only a single 12-megapixel camera on the back. It also drops down to 3GB of RAM and a base storage of 32GB, and is a bit bulkier than the main G7 — but if sheer battery life is your goal, it seems like the G7 Power will be tough to beat.

Lastly, there’s the $199 G7 Play, the smallest and cheapest model in the 2019 Moto G lineup. There are more cuts here: a smaller 5.7-inch 1512 x 720 display with an even larger notch than the G7 Power, a cheaper plastic case, and just 2GB of RAM.

The entire G7 lineup does share a few things in common across devices, too: all three phones will feature a Snapdragon 632 processor, which is not exactly Qualcomm’s best processor, but seemed snappy enough in my limited hands-on with the devices. The entire G7 family will ship with Android 9 Pie, and all three phones also have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, charge via USB-C, and offer rear-mounted fingerprint sensors. Lastly, the 3.5mm headphone jack is (thankfully) still included on all three models.

Like the previous generations of the Moto G lineup, the new G7 models all look and feel great, especially the G7 and the G7 Power. There’s a nice heft to the two higher-end models, and the glossy backs are pleasantly grippy (although easy to smudge up with fingerprints). My one regret is that Motorola has broken the beefy battery of the G7 Power and the premium design of the G7 into two models — I’d gladly take a slightly thicker G7 for a comparable level of power.

Availability for the phones is a little complicated. For now, Motorola is promising a release date sometime in the spring for both the US and Canada, but how you buy each phone will be slightly different, at least in the US.

The Moto G7 will be sold unlocked at first from Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and on Amazon, but it’ll also come to Google Fi, Republic Wireless, and Ting later on. The G7 Power will be sold unlocked, too, but it’s getting much wider carrier support in addition to that: T-Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, and a host of smaller carriers will sell it directly. Lastly, there’s the G7 Play, which will be sold unlocked and through Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, US Cellular, Republic Wireless, and Ting.

Update February 7th, 11:10am: Motorola says that the G7 Power will get up the 3 days of battery life, instead of the 60 hour estimate the company had originally given.