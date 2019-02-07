Vivo’s next pop-up selfie camera will up the resolution to 32 megapixels

The Vivo V15 Pro, which will feature a similar pop-up camera to last year’s Vivo Nex S, will include a 32-megapixel selfie camera, the company has announced on its Twitter and Facebook pages. Despite the eye-catching design of the selfie camera on the Vivo Nex S, the actual quality of its photographs left a lot to be desired. With an increase in sensor resolution, that could change with its descendant.

Vivo hasn’t announced exactly what sensor it’s using for the V15 Pro’s camera, but the need for compact hardware suggests it might make use of Samsung’s recently announced 32MP GD1 image sensor, which puts a particular focus on space efficiency. Samsung’s sensor features support for HDR as well as electronic image stabilization. None of this guarantees an improvement in image quality over the original 8-megapixel selfie camera, but it’s unlikely to hurt.

All attention on the world's first 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera of #VivoV15Pro. Popping on 20th February. #GoPop pic.twitter.com/H1qpyeZ116 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 7, 2019

Outside of the selfie camera, the other detail that appears in the trailer is that the in-display fingerprint scanner seen on the Nex S will return for the V15 Pro. An official price has yet to be announced, but recent comments by a Vivo executive have suggested that the new phone will cost between 20,000 and 30,000 rupees in India (translating to between around $280 and $420). The Vivo V15 Pro is due to be officially announced at an event on February 20th, a few days ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.