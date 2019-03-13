Verizon and Motorola’s 5G Moto Mod is available for preorder starting on March 14th

Verizon has officially announced that it will launch its mobile 5G network on April 11th in Chicago and Minneapolis. Alongside that will be the carrier’s first 5G smartphone: the Moto Z3’s long-promised 5G Moto Mod, which is set to cost $349.99 at retail.

The 5G Moto Mod is exclusive to Verizon and the Moto Z3, with preorders set to start on March 14th. Verizon wants customers to preorder: it’s offering the 5G Moto Mod for just $50, which is a pretty hefty discount off the $350 price tag. You will need to already own an active Moto Z3 on your Verizon account to be allowed purchase the Moto Mod, or else you’ll need to buy one at the same time that you buy the modular accessory.

While there aren’t a lot of 5G phones out there to compare it to yet, that $350 price isn’t exactly an encouraging sign. (The Z3 on its own costs $480 to start.)

Verizon is also offering a few deals on the Moto Z3 on March 14th only to kick things off. Add a new line of service to a Verizon device payment plan that day, and you’ll get a Moto Z3 for free. Customers who already have lines on Verizon can also upgrade their phones to a Moto Z3 for $10 a month for 24 months, which essentially amounts to half off the usual $480 retail price. Neither of those deals comes with the 5G Moto Mod, so you’ll still need to pay the extra $50 to preorder that alongside your phone.