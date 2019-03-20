Apple releases new spring colors for Watch bands and iPhone cases

Along with new wirelessly charging AirPods, Apple has also released a plethora of candy-colored pastel Watch bands and iPhone cases for spring. Most notably, the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case now comes in “pink sand,” after being limited to just black and white initially.

Delft blue, papaya, and spearmint are the hot new color options for the iPhone XS and XS Max silicone cases, as well as the Apple Watch Sport Bands. The leather and leather folio cases for the iPhone XS and XS Max now come in cornflower, sunset, and lilac. Click through the gallery below to check out the new colorways.

Grid View Silicone cases in Delft blue, papaya, spearmint

Apple Watch Sport Bands in Delft blue, papaya, spearmint

iPhone XS Smart Battery Case in pink sand

Leather folio cases in lilac, sunset, and cornflower

There are also new colors for the Sport Loop, Nike Sport Bands, Nike Sport Loop, the Modern Buckle, Leather Loop, and the Hermés leather bands, both the double tour and the single tour bands.