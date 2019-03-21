Huawei P30 Pro leaked photos reiterate specs and show off hot red color

Huawei is less than a week away from its next big flagship smartphone launch, so of course the torrent of leaks surrounding the upcoming P30 and P30 Pro has been full and comprehensive. The latest disclosures from mysmartprice add corroboration to some specs we’ve already seen leaked: the excellent 7nm Kirin 980 processor, a quad-camera system on the rear, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The P30 Pro is set to differentiate itself with a 10x hybrid zoom periscope-style camera while the non-Pro P30 will have a 5x hybrid zoom system, according to the latest leak of marketing materials.

Additional images provided by evleaks flesh out the full color selection that Huawei is working on, and the real standout for me is a gorgeous red variant of the P30 Pro (you can tell the two phones apart by the squarish lens on the Pro; that device also has the flash to the side of the camera array, whereas the P30 has it below). Beside the red, there’s a demure black and a pair of Huawei’s signature multicolor gradients to choose from. The appearance of the Sonos speaker in these photos would also hint at some preorder bonuses that Huawei might be planning. Samsung set a high standard by giving away free Galaxy Buds with Galaxy S10 preorders this year, and Huawei may be hoping to match it.

The launch event for Huawei’s P30 Pro and P30 is set for this coming Tuesday, March 26th, in Paris, France.