First pictures of Apple’s truly wireless Powerbeats Pro leak

Just last week, rumors broke that Apple was working on a truly wireless version of its Powerbeats sports headphones, and today, the first images of the headphones — called the Powerbeats Pro — leaked out in the just released iOS 12.2 update, via 9to5Mac.

The new headphones look similar to the existing Powerbeats, minus the wire that connects them together. Notably, the Powerbeats would bring a new form factor to Apple’s truly wireless headphone lineup, offering adjustable ear tips and over-ear clips for a more customizable fit than the one-size-fits-all AirPods. And like the AirPods, the new Powerbeats Pro will come with a charging case that will presumably recharge the headphones on the go.

According to the original rumor, the Powerbeats Pro headphones will also feature Apple’s new H1 wireless chip that the company introduced alongside the second-gen AirPods that it launched last week, which Apple says offers improved connectivity and battery life, as well as “Hey, Siri” support. A Lightning plug is visible on the back of the Powerbeats Pro case, but without more information we’ll have to wait to see if you’ll be able to recharge the case with wireless Qi charging like you can with the updated 2019 AirPods.

There’s no word yet as to a final price or release date for the Powerbeats Pro headphones, but considering the fairly finished-looking renders already included in iOS 12.2, we likely won’t have long to wait before Apple officially reveals them.