Xiaomi’s 100W charger fills a 4,000mAh battery in 17 minutes

Xiaomi has developed a fast-charger that’s able to charge a smartphone with 100W of power. In a video posted on Weibo that was spotted by XDA-Developers, a 4,000mAh phone is shown charging from empty to 100 percent in 17 minutes. The fastest charger we’ve ever tested, Oppo’s 50W Super VOOC, is shown charging its 3,700mAh battery to 65 percent in the same amount of time.

Xiaomi didn’t offer any further details about how the new fast-charging technology works. Although the Type-C connector already supports 100W of power draw, the bigger challenge with delivering this much power is getting it into a small battery without overloading it. Oppo’s Super VOOC achieves this in part by splitting its 3,400mAh battery into two separate 1,700mAh cells.

Xiaomi is yet to announce which, if any, handsets the technology is coming to. However, considering the video was posted by the General Manager of the company’s Redmi brand, Lu Weibing, it’s reasonable to assume a Redmi handset will be among the first. But when?