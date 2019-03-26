Samsung’s Galaxy A70 has a tall screen and in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series of midrange phones now has a higher-end option. It’s called the Samsung Galaxy A70, and its teardrop-notched, 6.7-inch display has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Phone screens are getting bigger, and the A70 aims to follow the trend while maintaining a comfortable fit by making this phone taller instead of wider. More screen real estate on the A70 means that more stuff can fit on the screen without the need to scroll. Sony’s Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 phones use an even taller, skinnier 21:9 aspect ratio, but Samsung goes with a bigger screen here.

The new A70 looks practically identical to the Galaxy A50 that was announced at MWC in February. They both have a triple-lens camera system on their backs. They also both use Super AMOLED displays, and their glossy backs are made out of what Samsung calls “3D Glasstic.” But thanks to the wider aspect ratio, the A70’s screen almost reaches to the bottom of the phone. On the inside, it tops the rest of Samsung’s A-series phones by starting with 6GB of RAM and a huge 4,500 mAh battery.

The A70, as well as the A50, include an in-display fingerprint sensor — a feature also found in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. This feature in Samsung’s flagship phones didn’t fare too well, and overall, the in-display sensor feels slower and more finicky than rear-mounted sensors. It’s hard to imagine the results from a cheaper phone could be any better, but we’ll reserve judgment until it releases.

Pricing and release date information haven’t been announced for the A70, but Samsung is expected to share more details at its awkwardly titled “A Galaxy Event” on April 10th.