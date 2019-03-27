Samsung shows off the Galaxy Fold’s folding skills in action

Samsung has been pretty closed off about letting anyone actually try out the Galaxy Fold in real life, but apparently, those rules don’t apply to robots — specifically, Samsung’s specialized stress testing machines, which the company showcased in a new video highlighting the Galaxy Fold’s bending abilities.

The video is pretty mesmerizing on its own — there’s something almost soothing about watching all the phones fold open and shut in perfect synchronization, but more importantly, the stress tests are giving us what might be the best look yet at what the Galaxy Fold actually looks like when its folding.

No creases yet

And so far, it looks pretty slick. The screens are fast to turn on, there doesn’t seem to be that big of a gap when the device is closed, and there also doesn’t seem to be the creasing issue that early reports claimed might be a problem (but given that its an extremely polished, Samsung-produced video, we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves if that’s really the case).

Samsung promises that the Fold will be able to “outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds” (which it estimates to roughly five years of use, assuming 100 folds a day), although unless you build a folding robot of your own, its likely you won’t run into that barrier anytime soon.

The Galaxy Fold is set to release on April 26th, starting at $1,980.