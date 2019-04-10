Oppo announces Reno flagship phone with 10x zoom lens and weird pop-up camera

Oppo has announced its latest flagship phone, the Reno. It’s the company’s first device with truly high-end specs since last year’s Find X: the lineup includes options for a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 48-megapixel camera, and a 10x optical zoom lens. And of course, there’s no notch.

As previously leaked, the Reno has an unusual pop-up selfie camera design to allow for a notchless screen. Whereas the Find X raised the entire top panel of the phone whenever you needed to unlock it or take a selfie, the Reno has a wedge-shaped part that houses the front-facing camera and accompanying flash. There’s no room for 3D Face ID-style unlocking, though; instead, the Reno has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There are four colorways available:

The Reno comes in two versions: the Reno and the Reno 10x Zoom Edition. The former has a 6.4-inch OLED screen, a Snapdragon 710 processor, and a secondary ultrawide camera, while the latter has a 6.6-inch display, a Snapdragon 855, as well as that 10x-zoom third camera that Oppo has been touting for a while. Both phones include NFC and VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The standard Reno costs 2,999 yuan (~$450) for a 6GB of RAM/128GB of storage model, 3,299 yuan (~$490) for 6GB/256GB, and 3,599 yuan (~$540) for 8GB/256GB. The 10x Zoom Edition, meanwhile, is priced higher across the board: 3,999 yuan (~$600) for 6GB/128GB, 4,499 yuan (~$670) for 6GB/256GB, and 4,799 yuan (~$710) for 8GB/256GB.

Pricing for India, Europe, and other markets is expected to be announced at a global launch event in Zurich on April 24th.