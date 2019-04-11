Acer’s new Predator Helios 700 gaming laptop has a transforming keyboard and trackpad

Acer has just announced its latest gaming laptop, the Predator Helios 700. It looks like a larger version of the company’s Predator Helios 300 model, with an updated design. The keyboard and trackpad actually slide forward toward the user, and the trackpad tilts down to form a palm rest.

The keyboard is obviously the star of the show here. Acer calls it the “HyperDrift keyboard,” and it’s not just a cosmetic change, either: sliding the keys forward exposes fans underneath that improve cooling and performance. The keys are a new type of “MagForce keys” with linear switches, which Acer says are more precise than traditional models.

The Helios 700 is being billed as the new flagship of the Helios line for Acer, featuring up to 9th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 (which is specifically said to not be a Max-Q design). Acer hasn’t offered a ton of details yet on the Helios 700, but we’re hoping to get more soon.

Additionally, Acer also announced improved specs for the existing Helios 300 model. Like the Helios 700, no price or release date has yet been announced.

