Acer announces new line of premium ConceptD laptops, designed for creators

Acer just announced ConceptD, the company’s new brand of premium laptops that are specifically designed for creators. The company essentially took its gaming laptops and turned them into more focused devices for things like professional video editing and illustration. To kick things off, Acer is announcing a trio of ConceptD laptops: the ConceptD 9, the ConceptD7, and the ConceptD 5.

The ConceptD 9 is the flagship of the line, and Acer says it’s specifically designed for drawing and 3D work. It features a transforming display with an Ezel Aero Hinge (similar to the one featured on Acer’s Predator Triton 900 gaming PC), a 4K UHD display, and built-in Wacom pen support.

Exact specs haven’t been announced yet, but Acer is promising top-of-the-line Intel processors and Nvidia graphics for the ConceptD 9. Acer is also applying its experience with gaming laptops here in a big way. The ConceptD 9 uses the same 3D Aeroblade fans as the gaming lineup, for example.

The company had fewer details on the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 5 during the keynote, although more news on the computers should be out soon.

Developing...