Sony’s new 4K OLED TVs start at $2,499.99

Following their announcement at CES in January, Sony has announced pricing for its OLED and LCD TVs for 2019. The lineup includes Sony’s first ever 8K LCD TV, the Z9G, which will cost between $12,999.99 for the 85-inch model, and a whopping $69,999.99 for the 98-inch version. Also included in the lineup are the Master Series A9G and cheaper A8G OLED TVs, starting at $3,499.99 and $2,499.99 respectively, and a trio of 4K LCD TVs — the X950G, X850G, and X800G — starting at $1,399.99, $3,499.99, and $649.99.

The prices of Sony’s 8K TVs are eye-wateringly expensive, but they’re actually cheaper than those of its main competitor, Samsung, which released its first 8K TV last year. The 8K Q900’s price topped out at $99,999 for the 98-inch model, or $14,999 for the 85-inch version. LG has also announced a pair of 8K TVs, including the world’s first 8K OLED, but has yet to announce pricing or availability.

The big new feature Sony has introduced to some of its TVs this year is the X1 Ultimate Processor, which replaces last year’s X1 Extreme Processor in the A9G, Z9G, and X950G. In the Z9G, this more powerful chip will help upscale 4K content to the TV’s 8K resolution as most content that’s going to be watched on this TV is likely to be 4K for the foreseeable future. Additionally, Sony claims the X1 Ultimate is better at analysing objects shown on screen in order to improve their detail and clarity.

Also new is support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, which will be coming to the A9G, Z9G, and X950G in “summer 2019.” Support for AirPlay 2 means you’ll be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad straight to your TV, while HomeKit support means you can integrate your Sony TV with other HomeKit-enabled smart home devices.

Otherwise, the new sets offer much of what we’ve seen from Sony’s TVs in the past. The OLED models continue to use Sony’s Acoustic Surface technology to vibrate the screen and turn it into an additional speaker, while select TVs in the range also include support for Netflix Calibrated Mode, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. All the TVs will also continue to use the Android TV operating system. In the past we’ve had reservations about this OS because of its sluggishness, but Sony claims this year’s sets will ship with Android Oreo and should perform better.

Pricing and availability for the range is listed below: