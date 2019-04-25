Samsung’s Galaxy View 2 is a 17-inch portable TV that happens to be a tablet

The Samsung Galaxy View 2 is a new 17-inch 1080p tablet that’s being sold by AT&T, reports Engadget. Its size means that it’s essentially a portable TV that happens to be an Android tablet. AT&T is no doubt hoping you’ll use it to watch the company’s upcoming streaming service, or else its existing, and increasingly embattled, DirecTV Now service.

As the name implies, this isn’t Samsung’s first attempt at a weird TV / tablet hybrid. The original Galaxy View was released back in 2015. Although we could get behind the concept it felt overpriced at $599. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s going to improve this time.

Outside of the device’s huge screen and beefy 12,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy View 2’s specs are more modest. It’s got an eight-core 1.6GHz Exynos 7884 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On its front is a 5-megapixel camera, but there’s no camera on the back — probably because the idea of taking photographs with a 17-inch tablet is ridiculous.

The Galaxy View 2 is clearly designed with video in mind, and comes equipped with a quad speaker array with support for Dolby Atmos. However, it also includes LTE and support for NumberSync, the AT&T service which allows you to share your main phone number and make calls with the tablet.

The Galaxy View 2 will cost $37 a month from AT&T over 20 months, resulting in a total price of $740. It will be available starting on April 26th.