Google Pixel 3a leaks in new barely-purple color

The upcoming Google Pixel 3a will be available in a new purple color scheme, according to a leaked render shared by Evan Blass. This is expected to be one of three colors the phone will be available in, along with black, and a white variant that’s already popped up in leaked photos and a render shared by Blass just yesterday. The purple Pixel 3a has a yellow power button, compared to the orange one on the white model.

Maybe it’s a coincidence, but the purple color scheme could have something to do with Avengers: Endgame, and its purple-skinned, golden gauntlet’d antagonist. Last week, Google announced that a collection of five Marvel superheroes would be joining the Playmoji AR lineup exclusively on the Pixel 3, and eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that a Pixel 3 seems to make an appearance in the film itself. Google is also promoting the franchise today with a Thanos Easter egg.

The big question now is what Google will choose to name the phone’s third color. Last year’s Pixel 3 came in “Just Black,” “Clearly White,” and “Not Pink,” while the year before the company also released a “Kinda Blue” variant of the Pixel 2.

We’re expecting the Pixel 3a to be available in two sizes; with 5.6-inch and 6-inch 1080p OLED displays respectively. Both will have mid-range specs compared to last year’s Pixel 3 lineup, including 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 670 processors, 3,000mAh batteries, and 12-megapixel cameras on their backs. The phones could also feature traditional 3.5mm headphone jacks. A full reveal is expected to come on May 7th, at Google’s I/O 2019 keynote.