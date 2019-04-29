Apple may include USB-C charger and Lightning cable in the box with new iPhones

There have been plenty of rumors about what type of connector Apple will equip its new iPhones with now that the iPad Pro and its MacBook line use USB-C. We’re finally starting to get a clearer picture of what that reality might look like come September. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the new iPhone models, of which there are rumored to be three in line with last year’s release, may not contain USB-C ports, as we’ve been hearing. They might, however, ship with a faster 18W USB-C charger and a Lightning to USB-C cable.

That would make a lot of sense. Apple may not be ready to ditch Lightning just yet, but it looks like the company could try making iOS users’ lives a little bit easier. It’s always been a mystery why Apple ships new smartphones with the same 5W cube charger it’s included for years, despite designing its handsets since the iPhone 8 with fast-charging capabilities.

Last year’s iPad Pro redesign brought USB-C to Apple’s tablet line, and with it came a faster 18W charger. Right now, to take advantage of that charger with your iPhone, you’d need to spend nearly $50 on the 18W charger and the Lightning to USB-C adapter, as noted by MacRumors. But shipping that setup in the box is a smart way to bring faster charging to the newest iPhones while still retaining the Lightning port to help ease the transition in the future. Additionally, this would mean you’d finally be able to plug your phone into your Mac laptop without needing to purchase a new cable.