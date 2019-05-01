The Nokia 4.2 gets a US release date and $189 price tag

HMD Global’s Nokia 4.2, which the company announced back in February, is available to pre-order now in the US for $189, and will start shipping in mid-May. Beyond its mid-range specs and Android One software, the Nokia 4.2 features an interesting take on a dedicated voice assistant button. Pressing it once will wake Google Assistant like you’d expect it to, but you also have the option of pressing it twice to bring up Google’s visual snapshot, or holding it to have the voice assistant listen to your voice command indefinitely.

Considering the budget price tag, the Nokia 4.2’s specs are modest. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, and it’s got a 3,000 mAh battery. On the back is a dual-lens 13-megapixel camera, while on the front you get a 5.71-inch 720 x 1520 notched display. The notch is reasonably small but its bezels are still a little chunky — something we can forgive at this price.

The Nokia 4.2 is available in both black and pink. HMD says it expects the phone to start shipping on May 15th.