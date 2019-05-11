Audeze gets super serious about gaming audio with $899 LCD-GX

If there’s one brand I trust to build the best headphones in the world, it’s Audeze. The company’s flagship LCD line extends all the way up into the $4,000 price range, and I’d argue that its latest LCD-4z have the performance to match. Today, though, Audeze is addressing a broader market with the launch of its second gaming headphones, the LCD-GX. These borrow the same basic layout and construction as the 4z — meaning a suspension headband paired with memory-foam pads, sturdy metal yokes, and interchangeable LCD series cables — but put the focus on gaming.

Aside from the included directional microphone with pop filter, Audeze isn’t making any particular hardware adaptations to turn the GX into gaming headphones. The company is using its signature planar magnetic driver technology, known for its impactful “Audeze bass,” and it brands these cans as the first “audiophile gaming headphones.” I’ve long been a believer that the best gaming headphones are just the best pair of headphones you can afford, and Audeze is working along the same principles. It already has the Mobius headphones for people who fancy more digital signal processing and positional sound.

The LCD-GX are intended for the gamers who are more interested in immersing themselves in the soundscape of their favorite titles rather than pinpointing the exact location of approaching footsteps. Even though the GX will probably be good for the latter, too, or so you should expect given their $899 price. Audeze will begin shipping the LCD-GX in July.