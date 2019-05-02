Pixel 3a price leak suggests it’ll be $399 and up

Google’s all-but-official budget smartphones, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, will cost from $399 and $479 respectively, according to the YouTube channel This is Tech Today. Both prices are for the 64GB storage models of the phones, which will reportedly also be available with 128GB of storage. The host of the channel, Brandon Lee, says he was sent images of the Pixel 3a’s retail packaging, along with a number of other details about it and its larger XL variant.

The details shown on the packing appear to confirm its legitimacy. The Universal Product Code (UPC) number shown corroborates a Walmart listing for a factory-unlocked Pixel 3a. The packaging also confirms the name of the phone’s rumored purple color scheme, which will apparently be called “Purple-ish,” as well as the Pixel 3a’s 5.6-inch display size.

Along with the price, Lee also shared a number of other details about the upcoming handsets which corroborate previously leaked details. Both phones will be made of plastic, and will feature downward-facing speakers, 1080p screens, and headphone jacks.

Lee didn’t have any new details to share about the phones’ specs, but previous rumors suggest the phones will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processors, and will have 4GB of RAM, 12-megapixel rear cameras, and 3,000mAh batteries.

Google’s expected release of a pair of mid-range smartphones comes in the wake of its announcement that it has been struggling to sell its flagship handsets due to industry-wide pressures. All signs currently point towards a reveal for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL during Google’s I/O 2019 keynote on May 7th next week.