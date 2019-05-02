OnePlus 7 Pro leaks show off the bezel-less ‘breakthrough’ display

OnePlus is expected to announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 7, along with a souped-up OnePlus 7 Pro model, in a few days on May 14th. So of course, it’ll be of no surprise to anyone that pictures of the premium OnePlus 7 Pro have made their way to the internet ahead of schedule, thanks to WinFuture.

And honestly, there’s not a whole lot to see here — from the pictures, the OnePlus 7 Pro just looks a whole lot like the already leaked OnePlus 7. That’s a good thing, mind you, given that the OnePlus 7 (and its bezel-free display thanks to a sliding camera) looks pretty great in those leaks.

The more interesting part of the OnePlus 7 Pro is allegedly in the form of its display, which will feature what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has referred to as a “breakthrough” panel. While we still don’t know exactly what Lau is referring to, WinFuture repeats the current rumor that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a faster, 90Hz refresh rate for the display, which (similar to the ones found on gaming phones like the Razer Phone) would offer a smoother experience for animations.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be getting a 5G variant, but if there are any cosmetic or hardware changes between that and the regular OnePlus 7 Pro, we’ll have to wait until OnePlus reveals the device itself (or another leak).

The rest of the leaked specs for the OnePlus 7 are similarly impressive: a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, a larger 4,000mAh battery, stereo speakers, a triple-camera array, a Qualcomm 855 processor, and between 6GB to 12GB of RAM, depending on the model.

And of course, it’s possible that OnePlus still has a trick or two up its sleeve to surprise everyone with when the official announcement does come later this month.