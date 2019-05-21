Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks in new red-hot color scheme

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus could soon be available in a new red color scheme according to a leak from Roland Quandt over at WinFuture.de. The color will reportedly be called “Cardinal Red,” and it will be available for both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, with no mention of whether it will be available for the budget S10E. There’s no exact date given for when the new color will be released, but Quandt says it’s “coming soon.”

Significantly, there’s also no mention of which countries the new color is expected to launch in. In May last year, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S9 would soon be available in red and gold, but in the end only the gold color actually ended up coming to the US. Last year’s red color remained exclusive to China and South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ in "Cardinal Red" coming soon.



If this leak is accurate, it would bring the total number of S10 colors up to five including white, black, green, and blue. Meanwhile, the number of colors for the S10 Plus would rise to seven thanks to its additional ceramic white and ceramic black color options.