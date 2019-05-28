Dell’s overhauled XPS 13 2-in-1 has Intel’s 10th Gen processors and a normal webcam

Back at CES, Dell updated the XPS 13 with an improved webcam that finally put it back on top where it belonged, and at Computex 2019, it announced that it would bringing that same improvement to its XPS 15 and XPS 13 2-in-1 models —along with a full redesign for the XPS 13 2-in-1.

The new design for the XPS 13 2-in-1 is the highlight here: Dell has overhauled the device with Intel’s long-awaited 10th Gen Ice Lake processors, a new display, and an updated keyboard.

First, the processor: Intel’s new 10nm Ice Lake chips, which are now from the more powerful U-Series line instead of the fanless Y-Series models found in the older XPS 13 2-in-1. That means that Dell has had to add fans for this model, but it should be a worthwhile tradeoff: the company promises the new chips will offer two and a half times better performance.

The screen is now a 13.4-inch, 16:10 panel that’s 7 percent larger than the old model. It’s taller too, which gives the updated 2-in-1 a larger footprint than before, but Dell is putting that space to good use with a bigger keyboard and touchpad. And as with the old model, Dell’s offering both FHD+ and 4K options for the screen.

Grid View Photo by Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge

Photo by Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge

Photo by Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge

The keyboard has also been redesigned, borrowing the maglev key technology from Dell’s XPS 15 2-in-1 that the company released last year. Dell’s also tweaked a few other aspects of the design too: there’s more metal than the older version, and the fingerprint sensor has been moved in line with the keyboard, instead of awkwardly placed underneath it. Oh, and there’s the webcam: the same ultra-thin hardware that Dell introduced with the regular XPS 13 earlier this year.

The update to the XPS 15 is a little less exciting in comparison. In addition to the top-placed webcam, Dell is offering Intel’s latest 9th Gen Core processors (with an i5, i7, and i9 option available), NVIDIA’s new GTX 1650 GPU, and up to 64GB of RAM. There’s also a new option for a 4K OLED panel that looks absolutely gorgeous in person.

Availability for both products has yet to be announced. but the regular XPS 15 will start at $999.99, while the OLED version will start at an eye-watering $1,899.99.