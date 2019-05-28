AMD is releasing its 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs on 7/7

AMD’s third generation of Ryzen CPUs are here, including the company’s first mainstream CPU to feature 12 cores, the Ryzen 9 3900X. The company is announcing five new processors as part of the lineup, all with a release date of July 7th. Their prices range from $199 to $499, and all of them are based on the company’s new 7nm Zen 2 architecture with support for the new PCIe 4.0 interface, which offers double the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0.

At the top of the lineup is the Ryzen 9 3900X. This 12 core processor has a base frequency of 3.8GHz, and is capable of boosting up to 4.6GHz. Next, the company has a pair of Ryzen 7 processors, the $399 3800X and $329 3700X. Both feature eight cores clocked at slightly different frequencies (visible in the table below) but the big difference is TDP, a basic indicator of a CPU’s power consumption. AnandTech notes that the 3700X has a TDP of just 65W compared to 105W for the 3800X, suggesting that it could be a very power-efficient processor for the amount of performance you’re getting. Finally, at the bottom of the lineup there are the Ryzen 5 3600X and 3600.

AMD Ryzen 3 CPU comparison Model Cores/ Threads Base Frequency Boost Frequency TDP Price Model Cores/ Threads Base Frequency Boost Frequency TDP Price Ryzen 9 3900X 12C/24T 3.8GHz 4.6GHz 105W $499 Ryzen 7 3800X 8C/16T 3.9GHz 4.5GHz 105W $399 Ryzen 7 3700X 8C/16T 3.6GHz 4.4GHz 65W $329 Ryzen 5 3600X 6C/12T 3.8GHz 4.4GHz 95W $249 Ryzen 5 3600 6C/12T 3.6GHz 4.2GHz 65W $199

AMD has a few benchmarks to show off how it expects its new CPUs to perform. The company claims that its flagship 3900X will offer similar performance to Intel’s i9-9920X despite costing around half as much ($499 compared to $1,189). Meanwhile, AMD’s benchmarks suggest that the $329 3700X beats Intel’s $374 i7-9700K in both single and multi-threaded real-time rendering performance. We’ll have to wait to try out the new CPUs for ourselves to see how their performance stacks up in general usage.

All of the new CPUs are based on AMD’s new X570 chipset, which uses the same AM4 socket as AMD’s previous Ryzen CPUs. In theory, this means that if you already use a Ryzen processor then you should be able to swap one of the new CPUs into your system without having to upgrade your motherboard. However, in practice the power requirements of the new chips will mean that not every AM4 motherboard will support them. You’re not going to be faced with a lack of choice if you do need to upgrade your motherboard for the new chips however; AMD says that there will be 56 X570 motherboards available from its partners when the new CPUs launch.

Away from its CPUs, AMD also teased its next generation of graphics cards with a demonstration of the upcoming Radeon RX 5700. This 7nm-based GPU will run on AMD’s new RDNA microarchitecture, which finally replaces the existing GCN architecture that AMD first introduced back in 2011. AMD claims that, compared to its predecessor, RDNA offers 25 percent higher performance per clock and 50 percent higher performance per watt. It will also be one of the first GPUs to support the new PCIe 4.0 interface. The new GPU is expected to launch in July.