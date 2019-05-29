iRobot’s new cleaning robots can team up to vacuum and mop your house

iRobot has a pair of new cleaning robots, the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6, that can work in tandem to vacuum, mop, and dust your house. You coordinate the process from the iRobot app, which will automatically tell the mopping and dusting $499 (€699) Braava Jet m6 to clean your wood or stone floors after the $1,299 (€1,499) Roomba s9+ has vacuumed.

Although the Braava Jet m6 can also synchronize with last year’s Roomba i7+, you get a couple of advantages if you pair it with this year’s vacuum. iRobot claims the Roomba s9+ is much better at handling the edges of your rooms thanks to its wider brushes and a new corner brush that’s designed to sweep dust from the corners of your room into the path of its main rollers. The company also says the Roomba s9+ has as much as forty times the suction of the previous model, and that its filters are able to trap mold and pollen allergens.

Otherwise the Roomba s9+ offers a very similar level of functionality to last year’s equivalent. It’s still capable of building a map of your home that you can use to tell it where to clean, and it also comes with a base station that can hold 30 bins worth of dirt so you don’t have to empty the robot after every clean.

Like the Roomba s9+, the Braava Jet m6 has also been designed with edges in mind, and it’s also equipped with the same smart mapping functionality as its vacuuming sibling. You can equip the machine with either wet or dry cleaning pads for mopping or dusting respectively, and if you’re using it with the former then it also has a small “Precision Jet Spray” to dampen the floor in front of it before mopping.

Both the iRobot Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 are available to buy now in North America, and will be released in Europe on July 12th. If the asking price for the Roomba s9+ is a little steep, then there’s also the $999 Roomba s9 which comes without the auto-emptying base station. The base station can then be purchased separately for $349.