Pixel 3A leaks at Best Buy, confirming 6-inch screen for XL model

The unannounced Google Pixel 3A XL has been spotted at a Best Buy in Springfield, Ohio. Android Police reports that both the “Purple-ish” and “Just Black” models of the phone were on display, and that their packaging confirms previous rumors that the Pixel 3A XL will have a 6-inch display. No pricing appeared to be visible for the handsets.

The sighting is the latest in a string of leaks about Google’s unannounced mid-range handsets. Earlier this week the YouTube channel This is Tech Today posted images of the retail packaging of the non-XL Pixel 3A, which confirmed that it would have a 5.6-inch screen. The video also claimed that the 64GB model of the Pixel 3A and the Pixel 3A XL would start at $399 and $479 respectively.

With less than a week to go until Google is expected to announce the new phones during its Google I/O keynote on May 7th, the Pixel 3A is running out of places to leak from. We’ve seen photographs, promotional images, videos, and renders, and it’s been spotted on Geekbench as well as Google’s own site. We’re not quite at the point that the Pixel 3 got to last year, where the phone had leaked so thoroughly that someone recognised it in a Lyft, but we’re getting very close.