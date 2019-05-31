Target recalls own-brand Lightning cables over fire risk

Target has issued a recall for 90,000 of its Heyday Lightning cables after it received over a dozen reports of the cables smoking, sparking, or igniting, MacRumors reports. According to a recall notice issued by the United State Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been two reports of people suffering finger burns from the cables, and they can also pose a shock hazard.

The recall is bad news for Heyday, Target’s first-ever consumer electronics brand. Speaking to Forbes last year, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Mark Tritton said that the “disruptor” brand had been designed and developed internally at the retailer. The recall notice says that defective Lightning cables were sold as far back as June 2018, the same month Target launched the Heyday brand.

The USCPSC says that any customers with an affected cable should contact Target for a full refund. The cables are purple, green, and blue in color, have the model number 080 08 8261, and were sold between June 2018 and January this year.