Philips Hue bulbs can now be grouped together in ‘zones’

Philips Hue has been updated today with a new feature that lets you group individual Hue lights and bulbs together as a group — called a “Zone” — making it easier to control larger light setups, via Android Police.

The update is available on iOS and Android starting today, and gives Hue the much-needed option to group multiple bulbs together. Hue lights could previously only control bulbs through the company’s app on an individual basis or for the entire room at once, but Zones will allow for both more granular control as well as for controlling groups of lights that are in different rooms.

Most importantly, it’ll make having light fixtures with multiple bulbs easier to control together — previously, the only way to do that was by using external software like Apple’s HomeKit to manually group them outside of the Hue app.

For now, though, Zones are still in beta, meaning that it’ll basically only work within the Philips Hue app, and on a very limited basis. Routines, accessories, and voice assistant controls won’t work yet with the new feature, although presumably it’ll only be a matter of time before Philips reaches that point.