Samsung’s updated A-series phones are coming to the US, starting at $179.99

Samsung is bringing three of its new mid-range handsets, the Galaxy A50, A20 and A10E, to the US this summer. Pricing for the phones start at $179.99 for the A10E, $249.99 for the A20, and $349.99 for the A50. The A50 will be available on June 13th, with the release of the A20 and A10E to follow “in the coming weeks.”

With its higher price point, the Galaxy A50 unsurprisingly has the highest specs of the three handsets. It’s got a triple-camera array on its rear consisting of a main 25 megapixel sensor, a wide-angle 123-degree field-of-view lens, and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. The A20 and A10E both have single camera setups with 13 and 8 megapixel sensors respectively. Both the A50 and A20 have 4,000 mAh batteries, while the A10E’s is slightly smaller at 3,000 mAh.

No sign of the Galaxy A80

All three of the phones feature one of Samsung’s new Infinity displays, each with a minimal display notch. The A50 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, while both the A20 and A10E have Infinity-V displays that measure 6.4- and 5.83-inches respectively.

Absent from Samsung’s announcement is any mention of the other recent phones in the A-series lineup, including the Galaxy A80, A70, and A30, which have all been launched this year but so far haven’t been released in the US. The Galaxy A80 is a particularly interesting device, featuring a camera that slides up from the rear of the device and automatically rotates so it can function as both the phone’s rear and selfie camera.

The A50 will be available this week on Verizon, with some mix of A-series phones expected to arrive on Sprint, Comcast, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular as well.