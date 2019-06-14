Ikea’s smart blinds get a new October 1st release date in the US

Ikea’s previously delayed Fyrtur and Kadrilj smart blinds have gotten a new US release date of October 1st, the company confirmed today, following the newly announced August launch in Sweden.

The shades were previously delayed for a firmware update

The smart blinds were originally planned to launch in the US on April 1st, but Ikea had delayed the launch for a firmware update because it found “an opportunity for improved functionality.” The company promises that you’ll be able to control the blinds with a phone using the Ikea Trådfri smart home app, and through that, with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice commands.

Smart blinds themselves aren’t a new concept, but Ikea’s spin on the take grabbed attention when it was first announced due to the low price point — the Kadrilj shades were originally announced to start at €99 (around $113), and the Fyrtur blackout shades were said to start at €119 (around $136), making them far cheaper than most other smart blind solutions.