Samsung’s Galaxy Fold might not ship until after the Note 10

Samsung reportedly may be missing a July ship date for the delayed Galaxy Fold, according to a company official speaking to The Korea Herald, seemingly denying rumors from earlier in June that the company was looking at a July release.

“If we are running such a media event this month, we should be doing something by now,” said a Samsung official. “Nothing has progressed since the April delay.”

July isn’t looking good for the increasingly delayed Fold

If true, that would put the earliest release date for the Fold sometime in August, at which point Samsung could just hold off the announcement to allow the Fold to launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 (assuming the company isn’t worried that the two big-screened phones could cannibalize each other’s sales.)

The Galaxy Fold was originally set to release on April 26th, but Samsung indefinitely delayed the device after multiple review units (including that of The Verge’s Dieter Bohn) experienced issues. Since then, AT&T, Best Buy, and even Samsung have canceled preorders for the foldable phone.

In May, co-CEO DJ Koh promised that “we will not be too late,” in terms of launch timing, and Samsung representatives have repeatedly commented that it would announce a new release date for the phone “in the coming weeks.”

Samsung isn’t the only phone company experiencing foldable phone problems, though: Huawei today announced that it would be delaying the launch of its own foldable Mate X device from June to September to allow for more testing.