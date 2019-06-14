Samsung Galaxy Fit now available in the US

Samsung’s newest activity tracker, the Galaxy Fit, is now available through Samsung’s website for $99.99. The device comes in two colors, black or silver, and features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display; a 120mAh battery; 2MB of RAM; 32MB of storage; and pairs with phones over Bluetooth. It’s water resistant, too, and tracks heart rate.

While Samsung has focused on its smartwatches recently, the idea behind the Fit is to bring more robust tracking to the minimal fitness band. The Fit can track up to 90 exercises, including six that it can automatically detect, like walking, running, elliptical, cycling, rowing, and dynamic workouts. It’ll also track sleep and other heath goals through Samsung’s Health app and should last up to a week on a single charge. Generally, it’s a straightforward fitness tracker that doesn’t promise anything outside the norm. Engadget tested the device and was “impressed” with its tracking abilities, noting that the screen was responsive and easy to navigate.

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker rather than a full smartwatch, the Fit might be worth checking out.