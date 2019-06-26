Motorola reneges on Moto Z2 Force Android 9 Pie update, unless you have Verizon

Last summer, Motorola promised that it would be releasing Android 9 Pie on a variety of its devices, including the Moto Z2 Force. But in an update posted to its forums this week, the company said that would no longer be entirely true in the US. Instead, only the Verizon model of the phone is slated to get the update to the current version of Android, with Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T now set to be left out for what the company describes as “a variety of reasons,” according to Droid Life.

The power of 5G

And it sounds like the Verizon model is only getting an update because it absolutely needs it so that the Z2 Force will work with the 5G Moto Mod, with the impression being that if not for that, it too likely wouldn’t have gotten an update at all.

That said, it’s not all bad news: “We are committed to providing two years of Android security updates on all Moto Z2 force devices,” Motorola’s post goes on to say, so owners will at least have some support going forward. “While we always caution that our update plans may change, Motorola regrets any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause our loyal consumers.”

It’s a sad end for the tale of the Z2 Force: a phone that was sold based on the strength of its nigh-unbreakable (although easily scratched) screen, but that will ultimately see an early demise due to software. It’s almost poetic in its own way.