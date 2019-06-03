Oppo shows off working ‘under-display’ camera

What you’re looking at could be the world’s first under-display camera. The video was posted to Oppo’s official Twitter account without much detail. What we can see, though, is a working front-facing camera that doesn’t need a notch, tear drop, hole punch, or pop-up sliding mechanism to leave that edge-to-edge display uninterrupted.

In May, Ben Geskin first suggested that Oppo would show a smartphone with under-display camera. That prediction just came true.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed.



You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

Engadget reports that the video was first posted to Weibo by Oppo VP Brian Shen. ”At this stage, it’s difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there’s bound to be some loss in optical quality,” wrote Shen. “But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away.”

Oppo has made a name for itself with innovations like super-fast VOOC charging and periscope zoom lenses that eventually made their way into shipping products. There’s no telling when we’ll see the first smartphone with one of these invisible under-display cameras. But now that they exist, how long could it be?