Samsung teases Galaxy Note 10 event on August 7th

Samsung has announced its latest Unpacked event for August 7th at 4PM ET at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY, where the company will be announcing the Galaxy Note 10, the latest in its line of super-sized stylus-equipped smartphones.

There’s not a ton to go by from the invite: just a picture of an S Pen and a single camera lens (which could be forming an exclamation point, if you squint at it really hard). The latest leaks do give a bit more to go by, with rumors of a fresh design for the Note 10 that will feature a single front-facing camera embedded in the display (similar to the Galaxy S10 earlier this year), although the Note 10 will allegedly be putting that camera dead center on the screen.

Ignore the foldable elephant in the room

There are also conflicting rumors about the 3.5mm headphone jack, with one report claiming that Samsung could be axing the audio port on the Note 10. There are also reports that Samsung will be releasing two sizes of Note 10 this year, as it has for the regular Galaxy S line of phones in previous years, with rumored 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch sizes. The company may also be offering 5G variants of both of those sizes, for a total of four different Galaxy Note 10 models.

The biggest question for the August 7th event is not whether the Note 10 will show up (again, the invite and rumor mill already make that extremely clear), but whether Samsung will use that event to give release date updates on its other long-missing products, like the indefinitely delayed Galaxy Fold, which Samsung co-CEO DJ Koh said today was pushed to market “before it was ready.” There’s also the missing Galaxy Home speaker, which was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 9 last summer and still has yet to get a release date (the last estimate from Samsung was Q3 2019, but the company has missed multiple release windows for the Galaxy Home before).

Whatever surprises Samsung has up its sleeve, though, stay tuned to The Verge for all the action as we get closer to August 7th (especially given Samsung’s history of early product leaks).