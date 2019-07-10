Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 could have a wirelessly charging S Pen, leak suggests

A few short months after Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S5E, leaked images suggest that it’s preparing to launch a successor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. According to SamMobile, the tablet will include a new S Pen that can wirelessly charge from the tablet while it’s magnetically attached to it. However, unlike the iPad Pro, which uses a similar trick to charge a side-mounted Apple Pencil, it looks like the S Pen will attach to the rear of Samsung’s tablet.

91Mobiles claims that the Tab S6 will be the first tablet to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. We thought Samsung’s first attempt at an under-display fingerprint wasn’t great when it debuted on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus earlier this year, so hopefully the technology has been upgraded for its tablet debut. Alongside this fingerprint scanner, the 10.5-inch tablet will reportedly include a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and it will have dual cameras on its rear.

There’s no word on when Samsung plans to reveal the new tablet, but given that it was recently certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance, we’d expect to see it sooner rather than later. Samsung is holding a launch event for the Note 10 on August 7th, which could make a good venue for an announcement. However, last year, the company chose to do a standalone announcement for the Galaxy Tab S4 a week before the Note 9.