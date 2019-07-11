Ikea’s economical range of smart lights continues expanding

Ikea’s lineup of low-priced Tradfri smart lights and controllers continues to grow. Ikea is launching a few new products, while also bringing a few items to the US that were already on sale elsewhere. All the devices are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home ecosystems through the use of a Tradfri gateway. The new products were first spotted by the smart home enthusiasts at Homekit Hero (via Dave Zatz).

Unfortunately, none of the new devices are available to purchase.

First up, new spotlights and a water resistant motion sensor suitable for securing the perimeter of your home were discovered in Ikea’s Home Smart app. No details were provided but a formal announcement can be expected soon.

Next, a new water resistant wireless remote suitable for use around the bathroom or even outside is apparently bundled with two new starter kits. The $69 kit includes the remote, Tradfri gateway (allowing all your Ikea smart devices to interoperate), two E12 bulbs, and one E26 sized. The $79.99 kit includes the gateway, remote, and two E26 bulbs.

Ikea’s first Tradfri filament LED bulb will cost $15.99. Rated at 806 lumens, the dimmable E26 bulb supports three color temperatures: 2200 Kelvin (warm glow), 2700 Kelvin (warm white), and 4000 Kelvin (cool white). It’s meant to be decorative, mimicking the look of old-timey incandescents.

A new E12 bulb with a small candelabra base suitable for ceiling fans and chandeliers has also made its first appearance. The 650-lumen bulb is dimmable and supports nine colors including multiple temperatures of white. It’s priced at $19.99.

The US Ikea site now lists Floalt panels for the first time. The Tradfri-compatible dimmable panels are available in three size: 12 x 12-inches ($69.99); 24 x 24-inches ($129); and 12 x 35-inches ($129).

Ikea recently changed the name of its Ikea Tradfri app to Ikea Home. It’s a move meant to better reflect Ikea’s range of smart devices that now includes Tradfri lighting, switches, and dimmers; Fyrtur blinds coming to the US on October 1st; and Symfonisk speakers, built in collaboration with Sonos and set to begin shipping next month.

With direct access to 780 million shoppers who visit its stores in 52 countries each year, Ikea will soon be in position to dominate the smart home with its low-priced and interoperable gear. An era of smart home democratization is truly upon us.