Motorola expands iFixit partnership to sell replacement phone parts in Europe

Last year, Motorola began making its phones easier to repair by partnering with iFixit to provide official replacement parts and kits directly to customers. Today, the companies announced that they’re expanding that program to Europe as well.

Like the US program, the European iFixit store will now offer repair parts for a variety of Motorola phones along with premade kits that also include all of the necessary tools. This is designed to go hand-in-hand with iFixit’s step-by-step repair guides (which, fittingly for the European expansion) are available in French, German, and English.

Official parts will still void your warranty, though

So far, the European store offers screen and battery replacement kits for the Moto X, Moto X Pure, Moto G4, Moto G5 Plus, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Droid, and Droid Turbo 2. (iFixit does sell kits for other phones, like the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy devices, but those parts aren’t sourced from the actual company that makes the phones like these are.)

The usual caveats still apply. Like the US program, doing these repairs yourself will violate your warranty, assuming you still have one. But if you’re just looking to get some more mileage out of an old phone by replacing a battery or screen, having a reliable place to get parts and instructions seems useful.