The Sigma fp is the ‘world’s smallest’ full-frame mirrorless camera

Sigma has announced its first full-frame mirrorless camera, the Sigma fp, and the company is looking to make an impression on the market with the claim that it’s the “smallest & lightest” full-frame mirrorless camera in the world.

Designed as a “pocketable full-frame” camera, the fp measures 4.43 x 2.75 x 1.78 inches but still offers a 24.6-megapixel 35mm full-frame sensor. (For comparison, Sony’s RX100 VI, which features a 1-inch sensor, is only marginally smaller at 4.0 x 2.3 x 1.7 inches.)

Despite the small size of the body, you’ll still need to attach a lens to it. Given the size of most full-frame lenses, that means you’ll have a slightly awkward weight to balance, but the fp’s diminutive form factor does look pretty impressive.

From a shooting perspective, the fp supports an ISO range of 100-25600, offers a 49-point autofocus system, and features electronic image stabilization. It also can shoot full 4K video. Sigma is also swapping out the mechanical shutter in favor of an electronic shutter, which it says should also allow for quieter shooting.

The fp is also Sigma’s first camera to use Leica’s L-mount lens standard, for which Sigma also announced three new lenses alongside the fp to work with a variety of existing Canon and Sigma lenses through the use of an adapter.

The first version of the fp will offer a Bayer sensor, not the Foveon sensors that Sigma typically uses, although PetaPixel notes that the company teased that a Foveon sensor version is planned for the future, too.

Despite the small size, the camera still offers all of the ports and options that you’d expect from a full-frame camera: there’s a 3.2-inch touchscreen (which takes up most of the back of the camera), an SD card slot, HDMI port, and support for an external flash sync, mic, headphone, and remote shutter. You won’t find an electronic viewfinder, however.

The Sigma fp is set to be released later this fall, although no price has been announced yet.