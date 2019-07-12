Sony’s new USB-C hub promises the fastest data transfer and charging yet

USB-C hubs are (sadly) pretty common these days, and now Sony is getting in the game with the MRW-S3, a nice-looking hub that checks a whole bunch of high-end spec boxes like 100W USB-C PD charging and a UHS-II SD card reader that most don’t.

For any hub, the most important spec is what ports it offers, and Sony has plenty: there’s an HDMI port for video (with support for 4K video at 30 fps), a USB-C PD port for plugging in power (at up to the aforementioned 100W speed), a USB-C and USB-A port for external devices and accessories, both rated for the USB 3.1 Gen 2. Sony also says that specification makes its hub the fastest on the market, with transfer speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, at least for the USB-C port. And rounding things out are an SD card and microSD card slot, both rated for UHS-II cards.

Lastly, there’s a final USB-C port for connecting the hub to a computer with an included USB-C to USB-C cable, which is a nice touch — most hubs only offer an integrated cable or connector, while the separate cable leaves room for users to replace it with a new cable if that part gets damaged, or a longer cable, should they need more flexibility.

Only one USB-A port, though

There are a few quibbles: there’s only one USB-A port, for example, which tends to be one of the main reasons for buying a hub like this, but the addition of a second USB-C port for data (alongside the usual one for power) gives me hope that USB-C may finally be gaining enough ground that a second USB-A port isn’t needed. There’s also no Mini DisplayPort, which other high-end hubs offer.

Unfortunately, Sony hasn’t announced the key detail for the MRW-S3 yet: the price, which will likely make the difference in determining whether it’s worth buying. But at least on paper, Sony seems to have delivered a high-end USB-C hub for more demanding use cases than the average hub.