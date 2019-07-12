Mini revival of the TurboGrafx-16 comes out March 2020 with 50 games

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini, a retro revival of the classic Japanese game console announced last month, is slated to release on March 19th, 2020, Konami announced today. The full game list is also out, and it includes 50 titles. We’re still waiting on price, but it’s likely to cost somewhere in the ballpark of the Sega Genesis Mini and other retro consoles.

What’s particularly notable in this bit of news is that we know now the console will have the same mix of English and Japanese titles on the Europe, Japan, and American versions of the mini console, so owners will get to play the rare Hideo Kojima title Snatchers in its original form. Another oddity in the lineup is both English and Japanese versions of the classic RPG Ys I & II.

The console was originally developed in partnership with NEC Home Electronics and Hudson Soft and released in 1987. At the time, Konami was one of the few prominent game developers to help the TurboGrafx-16, known as the PC Engine in Japan, stay competitive with and even briefly overtake Nintendo and Sega in the home console market. So it makes sense the company would aim to revive it now at the height of the retro console craze, considering many of its early best-sellers were released exclusively for the device.

For a full list of titles, check out Polygon or the Amazon product page here.

Unfortunately, time was unkind to the TurboGrafx-16, and it’s now mostly remembered as an also-ran in the early Japanese console wars of the late ‘80s. Still, it is home to some rare gems in classic gaming, and now you can get your hands on 50 of those titles, with 24 English ones for the TurboGrafx-16 and 26 Japanese titles for the PC Engine included on the same device.

The console comes with your standard quick save feature, so you don’t have to play every title in just one sitting. Konami is also including five-player multiplayer with a multitap accessory sold separately, reminiscent of the 1989 TurboTab accessory, Polygon notes.

You’ll be able to preorder the console starting July 15th if you’re a member of Amazon Prime, and North and South America will get the TurboGraf-16 Mini while select European countries will get the PC Engine Core Grafx Mini. Japan will get a slightly different version of the European one simply named the PC Engine Mini.