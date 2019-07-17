Redmi India has turned its affordably priced phone into real gold

Redmi India has announced a special edition of its upcoming K20 Pro that’s literally made out of gold. The Xiaomi sub-brand plans to produce just 20 of the handsets, and will sell them in India for ₹4,80,000 (around $7,000) each. This isn’t just a gold-plated version of the existing phone though, Redmi India says that it’s actually been constructed out of gold, and it’s even used diamonds to embellish the handset.

Considering its construction, it’s no wonder that the phone costs over fifteen times more than the standard K20 Pro, which starts at just ₹27,999 (around $405). At its regular price the phone’s specs — which include a Snapdragon 855 process, 6GB of RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and triple rear cameras — are decent, but the same can’t be said for its gold version.

Introducing the signature edition #RedmiK20Pro, made of gold. Not gold plated, it's made of real gold and embellished with diamonds.



We will be making 20 limited units of this phone worth ₹4,80,000 each.#BelieveTheHype #FlagshipKiller pic.twitter.com/STJsNcub0W — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 17, 2019

Still, if you’re the kind of person that mourned the passing of the Apple Watch Edition, then this super expensive Redmi phone might be for you.