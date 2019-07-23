Honor announces its first phones with pop-up selfie cameras

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced its first phones to feature pop-up selfie cameras. When combined with their side-mounted fingerprint sensors, this means the Honor 9X and 9X Max have almost entirely bezel-less displays, with no display notches or hole-punches in sight. Android Authority reports that the Honor 9X will release in China on July 30th with prices starting at 1,399 yuan (around $203), while the 9X Max will come later on August 9th starting at 2,199 yuan (around $320).

Internally, both phones are using Huawei’s new Kirin 810 chipset, which made its debut on the Nova 5 Pro last month and is the company’s second 7nm chipset. The 9X starts with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the 9X Pro starts with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear camera setups of the two devices also differ: the 9X Pro has a triple-camera array with an extra ultra-wide sensor compared to the dual cameras on the 9X. You’ll find a 16-megapixel sensor atop each phone’s pop-up selfie camera.

Availability outside of China is yet to be announced

Both phones feature the same 6.59-inch 1080p LCD display, 4,000mAh battery, and headphone jacks alongside their USB-C ports. These specs suggest that, on paper at least, the Honor 9X could be a capable midrange device similar to its predecessor, the Honor 8X.

There’s no word yet on when, or if, these two phones will launch outside of China. The Honor 8X came to Europe just over a month after it debuted in Huawei’s home country. However, given the ongoing situation between the US and Honor’s parent company Huawei, it’s unclear whether the Honor 9X will release outside of China within the same time frame. The Trump administration recently said that it would offer licenses to trade with Huawei “where there is no threat to US national security,” but it’s still unclear whether this will cover licensing software like the Android operating system.