Origin PC’s Big O gaming PC has a built-in PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch

Origin PC is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a cool flex of its engineering prowess: it built a monstrous, one-of-a-kind gaming PC that also contains every modern console, including the Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and Nintendo Switch.

This machine is the stuff of dreams for people who want the best of both PC and console gaming in one box. It contains top-of-the-line PC specs, including a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, a Titan RTX GPU, and more built into its Genesis ATX case. But honestly, that’s not the appeal here. You’re probably reading this to find out how Origin PC managed to fit all of these consoles in one case.

The PC and all of the consoles are powered by a single 1000W power supply unit, and the PC, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One X are all cooled by a custom cooling system. The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X’s boards, in particular, get star treatment in the case, with each liquid cooling tube lovingly colored to match each brand’s aesthetic.

On the other side of the case, Nintendo’s signature red is used on the cooling block for the PC’s graphics card and CPU as well as on the power supply’s cables. As for the Switch hardware, there isn’t much in here to speak of since most of it lives inside the tablet. So just the dock is inside along with the necessary components that allow it to display on a TV and connect via Ethernet. The Switch connects at the front of the build, behind the case’s swinging front panel.

This PC is extremely well-executed, so it’s a shame to say that it’s only a proof of concept, and it won’t be produced for resale. However, it works, and you can see it running in a video (above) from Unbox Therapy. Here’s to another 10 years for Origin PC — at least so it can make 2029’s Big O with the PS5 Pro, Xbox Scarlett X, and Nintendo Switch Super Pro.