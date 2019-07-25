The $149 Moto E6 is a minor update to Motorola’s entry-level phone

Motorola has already released updates to its Moto G and Moto Z lines this year, and now it’s the entry-level Moto E’s turn, with the $149 Moto E6. And for that budget price, you’re getting exactly as much phone as you’d expect.

This year, E6 is the only model in the budget line (compared to last year’s, which saw three different E5, E5 Play, and E5 Plus models). That price slots it just below the $199.99 Moto G7 Play, and gives Motorola a phone at every $50 increment from $149 to $299.

The new Moto E6 hews the closest in design to the E5 from last year’s trio, but it has a smaller 5.5-inch display (vs. 5.7 inches last year), and a battery which has been bumped down to 3,000 mAh instead of 4,000 mAh — however, it is removable this time, which is nice. For internal specs, the RAM and storage are the same — 2GB and 16GB on board, respectively — but the processor has been bumped up to a Snapdragon 435 from the Snapdragon 427 in last year’s model, which Motorola says is 50 percent faster.

Still no USB-C

It does have a headphone jack, but for some reason, Motorola is still sticking to a Micro USB port instead of USB-C, despite the fact that it is 2019. I’m assuming this is being done to keep costs down, because there aren’t a ton of other reasons to use the old port.

New is a “water repellent design” from a P2i nano coating — it’s not waterproof and has no IP rating, but it might survive a bit of rain or a splash, which is better than nothing. The biggest changes come to the camera, which has been bumped up to a 13-megapixel lens and now supports some of Motorola’s fancier tricks, like spot color and portrait modes.

None of this adds up to the most exciting phone, or even the most exciting update to the Moto E lineup, but it gets the job done to fill the entry-level price point on Motorola’s lineup without feeling too outdated.

The Moto E6 is available this summer in the US and Canada for $149.