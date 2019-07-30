LG updates Apple-endorsed UltraFine 5K Display with iPad Pro support

LG has announced an updated version of its 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display, the monitor that Apple endorsed as the best option for the current generation of MacBook Pros but which has been unavailable for some months. The new model boosts power delivery to 94 watts and now offers USB-C connectivity as well as Thunderbolt 3. That means it’ll work with the 2018 iPad Pro over USB-C, though it’s not clear what resolution will be supported.

Otherwise, the product appears to be basically identical to its predecessor, so our buying advice will likely remain the same. LG’s UltraFine Displays have extremely good panels and excellent native support for macOS features, even including True Tone when hooked up to a compatible laptop. But their industrial design is pretty boring, and they’re not a good option for Windows computers because they don’t have any physical controls.

LG also recently introduced a new 24-inch version of the UltraFine 4K, which is bigger than the previous 21.5-inch monitor but has a lower resolution. It’s a solid mainstream option, not least because the new UltraFine 5K still costs almost twice as much at $1,299. Both models are available now from Apple Stores and Apple’s website.